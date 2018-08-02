English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cheap Seats on American Airlines Now Come With Free Carry-on Allowance
Passengers will be allowed one piece of free carry-on in addition to one personal item on domestic and short-haul international basic economy fares.
American Airlines will allow a free carry-on bag even for its cheapest tier of seats. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ American Airlines)
American Airlines has eased up on carry-on baggage policies for its cheapest tier of seats in a bid to remain competitive with other more flexible carriers.
The US carrier announced that as of September 5, passengers will be allowed one piece of free carry-on in addition to one personal item on domestic and short-haul international basic economy fares.
Currently, flyers must pay to check any bags, and full-sized carry-on bags are not allowed with the basic economy ticket with the exception of a personal bag or backpack.
The move brings American Airlines in line with Delta Air Lines which allows one free carry-on for its basic economy tickets.
However, Delta also advises that overhead bin space is limited and that bags may be checked at the gate, at no extra cost.
