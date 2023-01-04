Check Katrina Kaif’s Winter Closet to Revamp Your Fashion Picks

What’s the best part of winter? Our closet, of course. Cardigans, coats and cable knits are MVPs (most valuable players) in everyone’s winter fashion closet. But looks like Katrina Kaif is obsessing over knitwear. Once linked to being just our grandma’s leisure activity, knitted sweaters have become the coolest and chic-like option on the fashion bandwagon. These perfect cosy pieces are easy to style. In case you don’t believe us, Katrina Kaif’s winter wardrobe would surely convince you.

Even in peak winter, Katrina Kaif would never ditch florals. We have proof. Did you not check out her oversized knit sweater? The off-white number came with red and yellow floral designs. The button-down detailing, drop shoulders and the v-neckline only elevated the style of the winter wear. She added denim jeans to her look. What a simple yet eye-catching outfit. Agree? Off-screen, Katrina always sides with a basic or minimal makeup look, just how we like it.

Katrina Kaif’s winter wardrobe is just so stylish. From crop sweaters to baggy pullovers, we are always impressed with the diversity she brings to her fashion outing. Once, she looked gorgeous in a particoloured knitted top. The sweater featured multiple hues including pink, red, maroon, mustard and yellow, which elevated the chic and stylish quotient of the ensemble. Denims are the safest option to go with, right? But not for Katrina Kaif. The actress teamed the sweater with green pants. She once again carried a natural look, by simply adding a pink tint to her lips

Katrina Kaif’s pictures in this brown cable-knit sweater took the internet by storm. Do we have to state the reason? Post her marriage, it was the first time the actress flaunted her new accessory, her mangalsutra. Coming back to her outfit, we all agree that a cable-knit sweater is a winter essential. Katrina’s pick looked warm and comfortable. The zip-up number was paired with a beige slip and denim shorts. Once again the no-makeup look for the win.

We are surely taking notes from Katrina Kaif’s winter closet to revamp our fashion picks.

