Check Out 4 Lifestyle Tips To boost Cognitive Function

Our thinking process is continuous – is an established fact. We constantly reflect on conversations, and incidents, and solve challenging life puzzles. One shouldn’t forget that the brain is a delicate and extremely complex organ in the human body. It contains billions of neurons which control the functioning of the body. Any kind of dysfunction can result in brain conditions such as brain stroke, dementia, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. Therefore, it is pivotal to take care of your brain and speed up its cognitive processes. You can definitely start with reducing stress. But, did you know diet and lifestyle also has a major impact on the brain? Well, now you do.

Here are a few tips you should follow to keep your brain at the top of its function:

Balanced Diet

Importance of a balanced diet has been widely discussed. Let us tell you, the diet plays a crucial role in the brain’s functioning as well. It’s important to consume fibre-rich foods like oatmeal, nuts and beans; protein-rich foods like eggs, meats, yoghurt and fatty fish; and whole grain. Fibre and protein rich foods help to improve both brain health and cognitive function. In addition, remove or reduce the consumption of added sugar as it has been linked to many health issues and chronic diseases, including cognitive decline. Physical Exercise

To boost and preserve the functioning of your brain, swear by some workout or include physical exercises in your day-to-day regime. Physical exercises improves the learning capacity, facilitates the brain, maintains blood flow, and keeps the mood better. You also maintain a moderate body weight as it is essential for the well-being. It is probably one of the best ways to keep both body and mind in top condition. Meditate

The practice of meditation may positively affect your mental health in more than ways. Meditation is relaxing and soothing. It reduces stress, and lowers blood pressure. Meditation and relaxation techniques are know to improve short-term memory in people. Get Proper Sleep

People usually skip sleep when they are stressed or are overburdened with work commitments. This approach can lead to various health issues and complications. The brain is the epicenter of the body. Considering it has loads of work and responsibility, it also needs proper sleep of at least 7 to 8 hours every day. A sound sleep ensures smooth functioning of the brain.

