Check Out How Yami Gautam Made Kajal With 'Ghar Ka Ghee'

Yami Gautam is making innovative use of her time at home during the lockdown. On Friday, the actress shared on Instagram that she has learnt to make kajal (kohl) the way her grandma used to do it.

"Having patiently observed my Naani as she would make ‘Kaajal' at home for us girls, whenever we would visit her during summer holidays, has left me with some really sweet memories- the fresh scent of the burnt oil wick, smeared with ghar-ka ghee & then stuffing it in a small antique container, which I still posses," Yami wrote.

"Finally, made ‘kaajal' myself today & the feeling took me back to those innocent & much-treasured memory lanes," she shared. Along with it, she posted a picture of flaunting kohled eyes.

On the work front, Yami will next be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Puneet Khanna's Ginny weds Sunny. The romantic comedy-drama will show Yami as Ginny who turns down a marriage proposal from Sunny (Massey), who then teams up with his mother to win her love. Produced by Vinod Bachchan it will soon release on Netflix.