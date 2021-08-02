Check Out the Health Benefits of Buckwheat

The holy month of Sawan is here. During this time, devotees keep a day-long fast on Mondays and worship Lord Shiva. While fasting, people usually avoid eating anything made from any kind of grain, instead preferring to consume dairy products, fruits, and flatbreads made from buckwheat. Despite its name, buckwheat has nothing to do with any grains. Instead, it is obtained by grinding small triangular fruits. This small plant bears flowers and fruits in clusters. In India, it is cultivated in hilly regions, e.g. Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Nilgiris of the South.

Here we have listed some benefits of buckwheat:

Nutritious Buckwheat Flour

Buckwheat flour is rich in magnesium, protein, iron, vitamin-B, calcium, zinc, copper, manganese, and phosphorus. The phytonutrients present in it are instrumental in controlling blood pressure and cholesterol. It is also good for people who are suffering from celiac disease.

Fibre is found in abundance in buckwheat. Good fibre intake prevents the blood sugar level from rising too fast. Buckwheat also helps in controlling type 2 diabetes.

Prevents Gallstones

The amount of protein that is found in buckwheat reduces the chances of stones forming in your gallbladder. Buckwheat produces bile acid in the body, which gets rid of stones.

Controls Blood Pressure

Buckwheat is rich in magnesium. It plays an important role in improving blood pressure by helping the blood vessels relax.

Heart Health

Nutrients such as folate, niacin, vitamin B, and B6 are found in buckwheat, which reduces the amount of cholesterol in the blood. Niacin improves the level of HDL cholesterol i.e. good cholesterol in the body.

Makes Bones Strong

Buckwheat is rich in protein, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, which keep teeth and bones strong.

