Virat Kohli to Saif Ali Khan: Celeb Dads Who Took Paternity Leave

Role of a father is equally essential while a couple opts for parenthood. Not only does the dad assume a prominent function after the childbirth but also has a significant role during pregnancy. It is important to lend a helping hand in terms of emotional, mental support throughout the gestation period. Thus, the provision of paternity leaves is imperative. Taking paternity leave should not be treated as a luxurious option but a beautiful necessity.

Anne Hathaway had earlier stressed upon this absolute necessity of having the spouse around, right from the first formative weeks. When we find prominent figures also voicing the same opinion, it renders the notion a lot more support.

It is immensely gratifying to see our celebs walk the talk by taking paternity leaves.

Here’s a list of celeb dads who embraced the journey of parenthood from the start by taking the paternity leave:

1.Virat Kohli:

The Indian cricket team captain who is all set to welcome their first child with the actress-wife Anushka Sharma on January 2021, have taken paternity leave to ensure that he is always around her at this very special juncture. BCCI had confirmed Virat’s paternity leave.

2. Saif Ali Khan:

While currently, the news of Virat ’s paternity leave has become the talk of the town, another prominent star who was known to have taken paternity break was none other than Saif Ali Khan. He had taken leave from his busy schedule to be with his wife Kareena Kapoor in 2016. The duo is expecting their second child, soon.

3. Shahid Kapoor:

Another doting father in B-town would be Shahid Kapoor who had taken paternity leave. The actor had taken paternity break when his wife Mira Rajput was pregnant with their first child as well as second the child, subsequently.

4. Kunal Khemmu:

Kunal was with his gorgeous wife Soha Ali Khan when the two were expecting their first child. They have a daughter named Innaya.

5. Mark Zuckerberg:

The well-known CEO of Facebook had taken a two-month paternity break while his wife Priscilla Chan was pregnant. They have two beautiful children Max and August.

6. Alexis Ohanian:

This co-founder and executive chairman of social news website, Reddit had taken sixteen-weeks off when his wife Serena Williams was pregnant. Initially, he had taken six weeks leaves but then later extended it to sixteen-weeks.

7. Prince William:

Prince William had taken paternity leaves of varying duration before his three children were born. He had taken six-weeks of paternity leave while expecting their second child with Kate Middleton.

8. Daniel Murphy:

This English former football player had given two games amiss to be with his family when his then-wife (2014) had given birth to their first son.

9. Karan Johar:

The Bollywood director went on to pave the way for single dads by embarking on the parenthood journey with the birth of his twins- Roohi and Yash through surrogacy. He had taken a two-month-long paternity break.

10. Riteish Deshmukh:

The actor had taken paternity leave when his wife Genelia was pregnant. He was constantly by her side lending support and care.

11. Vivek Oberoi:

Vivek had taken a month-long paternity leave when his wife Priyanka was expecting their first child. He was reportedly known to have been wrapping up his shooting commitments well in advance to go on this break.

12. Raj Kundra:

When the fitness enthusiast and actress Shilpa Shetty was pregnant, her husband Raj Kundra had been always by her side, taking time off from his busy schedule. Though the duration of his paternity break is not known, he had amply made it clear that he was not going to miss any opportunity of spending quality time with his gorgeous wife.