Check out these easy yoga mudras to reduce hair fall, treat acne

It has been time and again endorsed that the art of practicing yoga helps an individual to control his/her mind, body, and soul. Simple meditation and breathing exercises can make you physically and mentally disciplined. Several celebrities and yoga experts have highlighted various benefits of yoga, which include mental clarity, calmness, concentration, increased body awareness, relief from chronic stress patterns, among others. A very important element of practicing yoga is the mudras and hand gestures. From helping to strengthen the pelvic organs to treat urinary disorders, the mudras and hand gestures play a vital role.

Fitness influencer and yoga practitioner Juhi Kapoor, in her recent Instagram post, has stated that if mudras are practiced regularly, they can also help in managing various lifestyle issues. Hair fall is something that makes anyone conscious, both men and women are very particular about their hair care.

Juhi claims that one can practice ‘Prithvi Mudra’ to reduce hair fall, improve the quality and strength of the hair. Apart from the positive effects on hair, the yogini states that the Prithvi Mudra reduces heat from the body, increases energy and endurance, boosts blood circulation, and invigorates internal organs and tissues.

How to do Prithvi Mudra?

To perform Prithvi Mudra, first one needs to understand the hand gesture, which is - touch the tip of your ring finger with the tip of your thumb. Now sit in a meditative posture, inhale and exhale slowly. Practice the mudra for 20-30 minutes daily.

Acne is a common problem, especially in the case of imbalance of earth and water element in the body. Juhi suggests that one can practice two mudras daily to get rid of acne and scars too. Once again the Prithvi Mudra will come to your rescue as it balances the earth element. And the second mudra is the Varuna Mudra, as the name suggests it balances the water element. Varuna Mudra helps in blood circulation and urinary disorders as well.

One must practice both the yoga mudras, empty stomach, for 15 minutes each. If you have consumed a meal, keep a time gap of a minimum of 1 hour.

From ensuring your heart health to treating irregular periods, the yoga practitioner has mudras for each problem.

