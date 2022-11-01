Check Out These Simple, Halloween-approved Coffee Recipes

The festival of Halloween – also called All Hallows’ Eve – is celebrated on the evening before the Christian festival of All Hallows’ Day or All Saints Day. With its origins in older Celtic religious practices like Samhain, the day has been associated with the paranormal for centuries. Usually, it marks the arrival of everything spooky and frightening; from decorations to food and beverages, almost every item can be adapted to be more Halloween-friendly. While carved pumpkins, fallen maple leaves, Casper-the-ghost costumes, witches-on-brooms, and more are popular during this autumn festival, the perfect accompaniment to it is a steaming cuppa of coffee.

As Halloween is all set to be celebrated on October 31, autumn is already here. Here are two spooky-season-approved coffee recipes that are bound to be a party pleaser.

Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino

To make this incredibly delicious coffee recipe, you will need 30 ml of espresso, 200ml milk (alternatively almond or soy milk), approximately 3 tsp pumpkin puree, 15ml honey, a tiny pinch of nutmeg, 1 cinnamon stick, and a dollop of whipped cream.

How to make it:

In a deep-bottomed pan combine together milk, honey, pumpkin puree, a cinnamon stick, and nutmeg and boil it over medium heat. Once the flavoured milk reaches a rumbling boil, proceed to remove it from the heat, and remember to remove the cinnamon stick. Next, pour the milk mixture into a French press and vigorously push and pull the plunger approximately 6-8 times to get a silky and smooth textured foam. To prepare your coffee mixture, take a shot of espresso into a serving mug, and pour the milk with the frothy foam over the espresso. Ensure that you keep a thick layer of milk foam on top. To complete the beverage, add whipped cream on top and sprinkle some freshly grated nutmeg.

Witch’s 3 Spice Coffee

To make this coffee, you will need 60 gm of ground or French press coffee, 200 ml water, a pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, 3 cloves, 3 small cinnamon sticks, sugar (if required), whipped cream (soy cream or any vegan alternative).

How to make it:

In a French press, combine the coffee, water, and spices and brew it for a total of 3-4 minutes. You can brew it a little longer if you want your coffee to be stronger. Next, strain to remove the spices and pour the coffee. Add sugar to your desired level, add a swirl of whipped cream and sprinkle some cinnamon powder on top.

Poison Apple Coffee

This surprisingly scrumptious coffee combination needs 60 ml of apple cider, 60 ml of milk of any kind, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1.5 teaspoons caramel sauce, 2 shots of espresso or half a cup of brewed coffee, and some whipped cream for garnish.

How to make it:

In a small saucepan combine apple cider, milk, cinnamon, and caramel sauce. Don’t let the mixture boil and stir regularly to prevent the bottom from burning. Once hot, pour the apple caramel mixture over a cup which has two shots of espresso or half a cup of brewed coffee. The coffee drink will taste better with stronger brews. Garnish with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.

