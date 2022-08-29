According to studies, practising yoga regularly can lower cortisol levels, which in turn lowers stress levels in the body. Your sexual drive may decline as your stress level rises. Yoga can help you become more flexible and may also aid with general sexual function. It teaches you how to manage your mind and how to pay attention to your body. Additionally, it increases your awareness of the present, which is necessary for satisfying sex.

Anand Balasana – Happy baby

By allowing your hips, thighs, and groin to open, you can spread your legs out easily and experiment with various sex positions. Lay on your back to start. At this point, raise your knees toward your stomach. Pull your feet apart, opening your knees while you reach up to grab hold of your toes with the corresponding arms. In order to stretch, lift your heels while pulling downward with your hands.

Setu Bandhasana – Bridge pose

Your pelvic muscles, which are important for healthy sex, will be strengthened with the help of this pose. As you start, lie on your back. Now place your feet hip-width apart while bending both knees. With your palms down, place your arms on the floor. While keeping your shoulders and head on the floor, raise your pelvic region and torso. Hold for a short while before returning gradually to your starting posture. Repeat several times. Make sure your lower back is not being strained.

Utthan Pristhasana – Lizard pose

Regular practise of this pose enhances blood flow to the reproductive organs, which can enhance sexual function. With your hands inside and one foot in front, begin on all fours. Either raise with your toes tucked in or keep your back knee down. Keep your chest raised while allowing your hips to droop and lowering your forearms. For two minutes, breathe steadily; then, when you’re ready, gradually let go.

Kapalbhati Pranayama – Energising breath

According to a 2019 study, this breathing method can actually “substantially boost duration of the sexual act,” extending enjoyment for both men and women.

To achieve this, sit up straight with your eyes closed and draw your stomach in while forcingfully exhaling from your nostrils. It will automatically inhale. Focus on the exhalations. Start with one round of 10 exhales and gradually increase the number of rounds and exhales as your capacity improves.

Savasana – ​Corpse pose

You learn to be fully present in the moment through savasana. It enables you to unwind and experience peace. Deep breathing enhances pleasure, particularly during an orgasm. Start out by lying on your back with your legs and arms out to the side and your eyes closed. Turn your palms upward toward the ceiling or the sky, breathe more softly, and remain for five minutes. It not only helps your body unwind, but it’s also a fantastic mental workout. Instead of criticising yourself or disregarding your thoughts, try to accept yourself and your thoughts.

