Check Out This Easy Recipe To Make Delicious Mushroom Broccoli Soup At Home

The mushroom broccoli soup is a delectable soup that is relished by people around the world. This warm soup can be made in minutes with only a few ingredients, and it is also a delicious way to eat broccoli. Both broccoli and mushrooms are considered superfoods with numerous health benefits. You can make this soup in winter to boost your immunity or add it to the menu of your get-togethers or house parties as a starter. Read on to find out the complete recipe for mushroom broccoli soup.

Ingredients For Mushroom Broccoli Soup

· 250 grams of broccoli florets (approx. 1 small-sized broccoli)

· 1 tablespoon of olive oil or coconut oil

· 2 tablespoons of garlic, chopped

· ½ Cup red onion, chopped

· ¼ Cup almonds, skinned

· 1 tablespoon of cilantro stalks, chopped

· 2 ½ Cup vegetable stock or water

· 1 teaspoon of black pepper

· 1 ½ teaspoon of salt or to taste

· ¼ Cup coconut milk

Ingredients for garnishing

· 1 teaspoon of almond flakes

· 1 teaspoon of cilantro, chopped

· 1 tablespoon of coconut cream (optional)

Recipe for Mushroom Broccoli Soup

First, rinse the broccoli florets under running water and set them aside in a colander.

In a saucepan or casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the chopped garlic and onion to the pan. Cook them for 2 minutes to release the aroma. It is not necessary to heat the garlic and onion until they turn brown.

After that, add the almonds (without the skin) and cilantro stalks to the pan and cook them for 1 minute.

Mix in the broccoli florets. Cook for a minute. Now, add the stock or water, salt, and pepper to taste.

Stir everything together. Put the lid on the pan. Cook for 10 minutes or until the broccoli florets turn tender.

Blend the soup until it is smooth. You can do this with an immersion blender too.

Now, pour in the coconut milk and bring the soup to a boil.

Allow the soup to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

Mushroom broccoli soup should be served warm, topped with toasted almond flakes, fresh cilantro, and a splash of coconut cream.

