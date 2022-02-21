Check Out This Smart Furniture From Bulandshahr That Can Transform Into 14 Different Units

Modern problems call for modern solutions and that’s why multi-functional furniture is the need of the hour as smaller apartments become a norm in urban India.

Meet 22-year-old Madhur Sharma from Uttar Pradesh who designed smart furniture, a wooden cube that can transform into 14 furniture units, on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 21st of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Based out of Bulandshahr, Madhur spent over two years conceptualising, designing and refining a wooden cube that transforms into 14 different pieces of furniture to meet your needs.

This ‘swiss army knife’ of furniture is a multi-utility furniture that can change from a chair to a table and from a coffee table to a TV unit easily. Not just this, Madhur is currently working on designing two more furniture pieces, one that can be transformed into 12 furniture units the other one into 16 furniture units. Watch his innovative creation transform into many pieces of furniture this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Advertisement

Meet Madhur Sharma and his smart furniture from Bulandshahr along with other incredible individuals from across the length and breadth of the country, including a team from Hyderabad solving the problem of recycling plastic waste.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.