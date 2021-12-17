Check Your Sella Rice for Adulteration with These Simple Steps

News about adulterated food and police busting factories of fake consumable products has become quite rampant and one must be extra cautious before buying and consuming anything from the market.

In a bid to tackle the adulteration menace, the official Twitter handle of FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) which is a statutory body responsible for regulating the storage, distribution and manufacture of safe food for consumption, shared a video demonstrating the steps to detect turmeric adulteration in Sella rice.

In the video titled ‘Detecting Turmeric Adulteration in Sella Rice’, a handful of Sella rice has been placed on two glass plates following which soaked lime or chuna has been put on top of the rice grains in both plates. Through a split screen, it is then shown that the soaked lime of one plate which had adulterated Sella rice had turned red while the soaked lime in the other one remained white.

Below is the step to step guide to perform the test:

Take a handful of your Sella rice and put it on a glass plate.

Then proceed to add some soaked lime or chuna on the rice. Soaked lime is easily available in the market.

If the soaked lime turns red then it indicates that your Sella rice has been adulterated with turmeric.

If the soaked lime remains white while showing no change in color then your rice is unadulterated and safe for consumption.

Earlier, the body had also shared another video where it demonstrated the method to spot extraneous matter adulteration in food grains.

The Delhi government has also been stepping up its efforts to fight adulteration as it came up with a special drive to keep a check on adulteration in sweets during the festive season in Delhi. Through the drive, the authority also managed to seize 700 kg of foul-smelling Khoya along with 1000 kg of unsafe paneer from Mori Gate in Delhi.

