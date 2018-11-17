GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chef Ranveer Brar Shows us How to Indulge in Nawab Style Lucknawi Biryani, Recipe Inside

This weekend ditch stepping out for your Biryani cravings and experience soulful Lucknawi Biryani at home with Master Chef Judge and Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2018, 4:18 PM IST
Chef Ranveer Brar Image: ranveerbrar/facebook
Who doesn't want to indulge in some scrumptious delicacies over the weekend with their family? This weekend ditch stepping out for your Biryani cravings as Chef Ranveer Brar has a weekend food fix for you with his Lucknawi Biryani recipe.

The Master Chef India Judge, Chef Brar, is known for his sense of exploring and discovering the hidden gems of Indian cuisine and always finds something new every day to bring out flavors of the country's food culture.

As Chef Brar hails from Lucknow, who better than him can show us how to make Lucknawi Biryani. After having learnt cooking from his hometown, Chef Brar decided to share his authentic Lucknawi Biryani recipe on his social media pages.




Made from rich dry fruits, saffron and succulent meat Lucknawi Biryani comes directly from the kitchen of Nawabs of Awadh. It gets its aroma and flavorful taste due to the distinct ingredients which makes it different the Biryanis across the country.

Here is how you can experience soulful Lucknawi Biryani at home with the help of Chef Brar's recipe.

Lucknawi Mutton Biryani


Ingredients
For Garam Masala:
1 cinnamon stick
8-10 cloves
2-3 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp fennel seeds
2-3 tsp coriander seeds
1 tsp pepper corns
2 star anise
2-3 mace
2-3 brown cardamom
3-4 green cardamom

For Mutton marination:
1/2 kg mutton
2-3 tsp. ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp chilli powder
Cashew nut paste
Pinch of garam masala
4-5 tsp. curd

For cooking:
2-3 tsps salt
3 tsps ghee
2-3 tsps oil
A few strands of Saffron, dissolved in ¼ cup milk
1 cup cooked rice
Fried/caramelized onion slices

Method:
1.For the Garam masala, dry roast all the spices. Once they are roasted, cool slightly and grind to a fine powder.
2. For marinating the mutton, add the mutton, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric and chili powder to a bowl. Add cashew nut paste, garam masala, curd and mix so the mutton is well-coated. Cover with the lid and refrigerate for an hour.
3. Remove the marinated mutton from the fridge and let rest to room temperature. Season the meat with salt.
4. Heat ghee and oil in a large handi. Drop in the mutton, stir for a few minutes. Cover with a lid and simmer for about half an hour.
5. Now layer the mutton with cooked rice and pour a little saffron induced milk over it. Add a little salt, garam masala to taste, fried onions and ghee to it.
6. Cover the handi with the lid again and weigh it down with something heavy. Cook for about half an hour on low heat.
Serve hot.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
