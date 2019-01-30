English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to Host Cooking Demonstration to Spread Importance of Clean Cooking
Sanjeev Kapoor's campaign promotes the use of cleaner, more modern stoves and fuels that can improve health and protect the climate and environment.
(Photo: Official Facebook account of Sanjeev Kapoor)
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is all set to spread the message of the importance of clean cooking with a cooking demonstration here.
Clean Cooking Alliance along with Tata Trusts and other partners will be launching Alliance's behaviour change campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on January 31 here. And he will be holding a demonstration as part of the event, read a statement.
Over the next six months, the campaign will promote the use of cleaner, more modern stoves and fuels that can improve health and protect the climate and environment.
"This has been a great opportunity for me to exercise my social responsibilities and raise awareness about the harmful health, climate, environment, and gender impacts of cooking over polluting open fires and inefficient stoves.
"As a culinary expert and renowned chef, it becomes my responsibility to inspire millions of Indians and help them in creating a healthy and sustainable environment by opting for clean cooking devices," Sanjeev said.
