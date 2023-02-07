With over a decade of experience in the industry, Chef Tomer Lal has developed a unique style that combines traditional techniques with modern flair to create unforgettable dishes. He got his start in the restaurant industry at a young age, honing his skills in various kitchens before eventually opening his own successful restaurant. He is known for his commitment to using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, and his passion for creating dishes that are both visually stunning and delicious.

In addition to his success as a chef, Lal is also a sought-after speaker and educator. He regularly participates in culinary events and demonstrations, sharing his knowledge and expertise with other chefs and food enthusiasts. He is also a vocal advocate for sustainable and responsible sourcing practices in the culinary industry, working to promote the use of local and organic ingredients.

Despite his busy schedule, Chef Tomer is constantly experimenting with new flavours and techniques, always striving to create new and exciting dishes that delight his customers and inspire his peers. With his passion, talent, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Chef Tomer is sure to continue making a lasting impact on the culinary world for years to come. We get talking to Chef Tomer Lal as he graces the stage at the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants event programme.

Question 1: Have you ever traveled to Abu Dhabi before? If so, when, and where did you go?

Answer: No, this was my first-time experiencing Abu Dhabi, and I’ve enjoyed my stay so much. The people are so welcoming and warm. Their Emirati hospitality means they never let you feel like a stranger in a new city. Their culture and tradition speaks for itself, and Abu Dhabi has a lot to offer from beaches and nature to history and culture. I found that the beaches in Abu Dhabi are an opportunity to take a moment and enjoy relaxing.

Question 2: What is your impression of food in Abu Dhabi ?

Answer: Abu Dhabi has a wide variety of cuisines, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The city brings together people of all nationalities, so I was able to experience such a diverse food scene. The Lebanese restaurant at St.Regis was my favorite as their delicious Lebanese cuisine connected me with the roots of the Middle Eastern culture.

Question 3: What do you want to teach people about Israeli cuisine?

Answer: I think that through food you can teach a lot about who we are, the “melting pot”, a connection of cultures that creates a cuisine that is interesting, sharp, and smart. A cuisine rich in flavours and based on values of freshness and seasonality.

Question 4: What do you think of sustainability in food?

Answer: I think this is very important. Everyone should consider this and take it into account in at least one thing and that way we will have a wider impact. Everyone should contribute what they can and that would be welcome.

Question 5: With more and more nations focusing on local food, how important are such events?

Answer: These events are an opportunity to meet the people behind the countries, put the food and culture first and discover that above all there is a real connection between people

