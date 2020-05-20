Chef Vikas Khanna Names Dish After Sonu Sood's Hometown Moga to Thank Actor for Charity Work
Sonu Sood now has a dish named after his hometown in Punjab for his contributions to Covid-19 relief.
Actor Sonu Sood is one of the Bollywood celebs proactively helping migrants and the less privileged during the pandemic. He has arranged food for daily wage workers and is also helping them reach their villages amid the ongoing lockdown.
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, impressed with Sonu's efforts, has named a dish after the actor’s native village, Moga, in Punjab.
Sharing a picture of the dish, Vikas tweeted on Tuesday, "Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero."
An excited Sonu Sood responded with, "Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING👏, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire❣️ n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF 🏆 my home town MOGA will be proud today."
Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING👏, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire❣️ n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF 🏆 my home town MOGA will be proud today. 🙏 https://t.co/OLS6LuOcyS— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 19, 2020
The Dabangg actor has been feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari and Bandra, reported Hindustan Times. "Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days. To help them, I’ve started a special food and ration drive, Shakti Annadanam, which is named after my father. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible," he had said.
