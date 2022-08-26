Chennai Airport Launches Sleeping Pods For Transit Travellers

Flying out for a vacation or a business meeting, you may have to travel on connecting flight. The duration between the two flights can range from an hour to over 5-6 hours. The anticipation of missing your flight and going through the long queue of security checks doesn’t let you leave the airport. And you are forced to wait at the airport lounges. However, if you happen to be at Chennai airport for your connecting flight, you can now comfortably stretch your legs and relax in the newly launched sleeping pods. The facility was inaugurated on August 17.

Giving a glimpse of the new facility, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) posted a video of the sleeping pods on Twitter. “Waiting at AAI’s Chennai (MAA) Airport won’t be tiring now as flyers can have a comfortable short stay in Sleeping Pods. A new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival, launched at the airport with four bed-sized capsules, best suitable for a short time of rest,” AAI wrote in the caption.

For those who are unaware of what sleeping pods mean? It is a capsule hotel that has many small bed-sized rooms. The concept of sleeping pods was first developed in Japan and now is gaining popularity all over the globe.

The sleeping pods at the Chennai Airport are equipped with amenities like reading lights, charging stations, and a USB charger. The facility also has luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a comfortable bed. Each capsule can accommodate one person and a child under the age of 12 years

The sleeping pods are available at the domestic arrival zone next to baggage belt 1. The bookings will also be made available online.

The first such pod facility in India was opened at Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMIT) by the Indian Railways last year.

