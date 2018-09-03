English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Chetan Bhagat Launches 'Movie-Style' Promo for His New Book; Watch Video
Chetan Bhagat on Monday launched the trailer of his new upcoming book, titled 'The Girl in Room 105: An Unlove story'.
A file photo of Chetan Bhagat.
Loading...
Celebrated author Chetan Bhagat on Monday launched the trailer of his new upcoming book, titled The Girl in Room 105: An Unlove story.
The trailer of Bhagat's highly-anticipated novel was released along with its title and cover via Facebook Livestream here in Mumbai.
"This time I have departed from the typical Chetan Bhagat love story. It is an unlove story. I think love is great -- I may have pushed it too much -- but sometimes in life you have to unlove... we all have (had) situation where we have to unlove someone.
"It is a movie-style promo. Such promos for books does not exist, I have to again and again explain to people that you have to read the book to figure out what happened... because the joy of books is something else," said the author during the launch.
The trailer suggests a plot about a boy called Keshav Rajpurohit from a conservative family, who faces an unexpected turn of events when he goes to visit his ex-girlfriend Zara Lone, a Kashmiri Muslim, in her room.
The plot also involves a thriller like a format- a first for the author.
"This is a story about a boy who tries to unlove his ex-girlfriend and ends up getting involved in something far bigger," Bhagat added.
The trailer, which features actor Vikrant Massey, is filmed by director Mohit Suri. Last year, Mohit Suri had directed the screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel, "Half Girlfriend", with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as lead actors.
Launched on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the book's protagonist 'Keshav' is named after Lord Krishna himself.
However, to this, the author clarified that it's just not a "co-incidence" as all the leading men in his novel were named after Lord Krishna only.
"It is intentional. It can't be eight times co-incidence. I like Krishna. I am a devotee of krishna," he said.
Bhagat has authored nine books, which includes seven novels and two non-fiction titles. The book, which Bhagat described as a "fun thriller", is his first of the six-book global deal that Amazon Publishing announced with the author in April this year.
"I am excited to explore the thriller genre for the first time and readers who have previewed the book have given a fantastic response to it," said Bhagat.
Published by Westland Books, The Girl in Room 105: An Unlove story will hit the stands on October 9 and is available for pre-order online.
The trailer of Bhagat's highly-anticipated novel was released along with its title and cover via Facebook Livestream here in Mumbai.
"This time I have departed from the typical Chetan Bhagat love story. It is an unlove story. I think love is great -- I may have pushed it too much -- but sometimes in life you have to unlove... we all have (had) situation where we have to unlove someone.
"It is a movie-style promo. Such promos for books does not exist, I have to again and again explain to people that you have to read the book to figure out what happened... because the joy of books is something else," said the author during the launch.
The trailer suggests a plot about a boy called Keshav Rajpurohit from a conservative family, who faces an unexpected turn of events when he goes to visit his ex-girlfriend Zara Lone, a Kashmiri Muslim, in her room.
The promo of my new book, The Girl in Room 105. #TheGirlinRoom105 : https://t.co/MGpaqFubyN— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 3, 2018
The plot also involves a thriller like a format- a first for the author.
"This is a story about a boy who tries to unlove his ex-girlfriend and ends up getting involved in something far bigger," Bhagat added.
The trailer, which features actor Vikrant Massey, is filmed by director Mohit Suri. Last year, Mohit Suri had directed the screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel, "Half Girlfriend", with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as lead actors.
Launched on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the book's protagonist 'Keshav' is named after Lord Krishna himself.
However, to this, the author clarified that it's just not a "co-incidence" as all the leading men in his novel were named after Lord Krishna only.
"It is intentional. It can't be eight times co-incidence. I like Krishna. I am a devotee of krishna," he said.
Bhagat has authored nine books, which includes seven novels and two non-fiction titles. The book, which Bhagat described as a "fun thriller", is his first of the six-book global deal that Amazon Publishing announced with the author in April this year.
"I am excited to explore the thriller genre for the first time and readers who have previewed the book have given a fantastic response to it," said Bhagat.
Published by Westland Books, The Girl in Room 105: An Unlove story will hit the stands on October 9 and is available for pre-order online.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OPINION | Notions of Sporting Success Must go Beyond Merely Winning Medals
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
- Shah Rukh Khan Credits Salman Khan's Father for His Success
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
- Season Will be Difficult for Man United But Target is to Always Win, Reiterates Jose Mourinho
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...