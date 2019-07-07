Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Chetan Bhagat Wants to Use His Books to Address Issues

Bhagat's latest non-fiction book "India Positive" comprises essays examining a gamut of subjects such as education, employment, Goods and Services Tax (GST), corruption and casteism.

IANS

Updated:July 7, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chetan Bhagat Wants to Use His Books to Address Issues
Author Chetan Bhagat
Loading...

Best-selling author Chetan Bhagat says he likes to use his writing not just to tell stories but also to bring attention to some of the issues within the country.

Bhagat's latest non-fiction book "India Positive" comprises essays examining a gamut of subjects such as education, employment, Goods and Services Tax (GST), corruption and casteism. It also consists of tweets that highlight and touch upon the current issues that need focus today.

"These are important issues for our country. I like to use my writing not just to tell stories but also to bring attention to some of the issues within the country," Bhagat told IANS via a recorded response.

"There is a space for something positive. People on social media are so negative these days.. So I think, there is a space to have a positive view on what needs to be done," he said, adding that he has no intention of joining politics.

"But I think people need to be aware of issues," added the author, who had curated a special line-up of movies based on his favourite books for Sony PIX and AXN.

Talking about the importance of books, the author said: "Books will always have a place. Books are a basic building block of a story. Reading is the best way to widen your imagination… Reading is still the best way of learning and imagining things."

The "2 States" author also expressed his desire to work on an "a big epic film".

"Something I have never done, like ‘Baahubali'... A grand thing."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram