Chetan Bhagat Wants to Use His Books to Address Issues
Author Chetan Bhagat
Best-selling author Chetan Bhagat says he likes to use his writing not just to tell stories but also to bring attention to some of the issues within the country.
Bhagat's latest non-fiction book "India Positive" comprises essays examining a gamut of subjects such as education, employment, Goods and Services Tax (GST), corruption and casteism. It also consists of tweets that highlight and touch upon the current issues that need focus today.
"These are important issues for our country. I like to use my writing not just to tell stories but also to bring attention to some of the issues within the country," Bhagat told IANS via a recorded response.
"There is a space for something positive. People on social media are so negative these days.. So I think, there is a space to have a positive view on what needs to be done," he said, adding that he has no intention of joining politics.
"But I think people need to be aware of issues," added the author, who had curated a special line-up of movies based on his favourite books for Sony PIX and AXN.
Talking about the importance of books, the author said: "Books will always have a place. Books are a basic building block of a story. Reading is the best way to widen your imagination… Reading is still the best way of learning and imagining things."
The "2 States" author also expressed his desire to work on an "a big epic film".
"Something I have never done, like ‘Baahubali'... A grand thing."
