Cheti Chand 2021: History and Significance of Jhulelal Jayanti

Cheti Chand is a major and important festival for Sindhi community in India and Pakistan. The festival marks the birth of Ishtadeva Uderolal, popularly known as Lord Jhulelal, the patron saint of the Sindhis. Hence it is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti as well.

Sindhi community observes Cheti Chand on the Pratipada Tithi (first day) of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon). Sindhi New Year begins with this festival.

It is celebrated when the crescent appears after the New Moon day (Amavasya). After 40 days of Chaaliho, the followers of Jhulelal celebrate the day as 'Thanks Giving Day'. The Sindhi community makes feast and gets together to celebrate the festival.This year, Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti will be observed on April 13. Lord Jhulelal is often depicted as an old man sporting a white moustache and beard.

Cheti Chand also marks the emergence of Jhulelal. Folklore suggests that Lord Jhulelal is the incarnation of the Lord Varuna or the god of water. On this occasion, the people of the Sindhi community worship Varuna to wish for happiness and prosperity in life. Sindhis worship Jhulelal for saving them from tyrannical ruler Mirkhshah and hail water, which nurtures life on earth.According to a legend associated with Jhulelal, Mirkhshah threatened the people of Sindhi community of having dire consequences if they refused to accept his religion. Hence, the Sindhis offered their prayers to the Almighty on the Sindhu river bank for 40 days at a stretch.

A divine prophecy informed them about a child's birth to a couple that lived in Nasarpur on the 40th day. Following the prophecy, a baby was born to Devaki and Ratanchand Lohano. The child was named Udaichand at birth and was fondly addressed as Uderolal.One day, the cradle carrying the baby rocked on its own. After witnessing this miracle, his parents lovingly addressed the baby as Jhulelal. They also witnessed a deity seated on a fish when the baby opened its mouth.

Many years later, several attempts were made by Mirkhshah to kill the baby but he conceded his defeat after realizing the might of Uderolal.

