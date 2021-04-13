​Cheti Chand 2021: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share

The Sindhi community in India and Pakistan majorly celebrates Cheti Chand with lots of excitement and vigor. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal who is popularly known as Lord Jhulelal, the patron saint of the Sindhis. Therefore, the occasion is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti. The festival marks the beginning of Sindhi New Year.

This year, Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti is being observed on Tuesday, April 13. As the celebration begins, here are a few wishes, messages, and WhatsApp Status which you can share with your family and friends:

1. I wish Jhulelal showers you with his choicest blessings on the beautiful day of Cheti Chand. A very Happy New Year to you and your family.

2. May you have an auspicious beginning and a beautiful year ahead. Happy Cheti to you and everyone else at home.

3. On the joyous eve of Cheti Chand, I wish that Jhulelal blesses you with good health, wealth, peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy Cheti Chand.

4. The occasion of Cheti Chand reminds us to forget the bad things in the past and embrace the goodness of another new year for a bright and happy year.

5. The pious occasion of Sindhi New Year is here and I wish that this special day brings lots of happiness and smiles to your life. Happy Cheti Chand.

6. May Jhulelal always guides you, take care of you and bless you with happiness and success in everything you do. Happy Cheti Chand.

7. May with the glory of Jhulelal, you have a wonderful life today and forever. Happy Cheti Chand to you and your family.

8. On this auspicious eve, I wish you get more opportunities than threat, more smiles than sadness and disappointments. With Best Wishes Happy Cheti Chand.

9. May this New Year usher in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Happy and an auspicious Cheti Chand.

10. I wish this New Year ushers in hope, a renewed confidence, and the will power to fight all odds. Here’s extending my warm greetings to you and your family- A very Happy Cheti Chand.

11. This Jhulelal Jayanti, let us hope for a bright, peaceful, joyous and healthy future. Happy Jhulelal Jayanti and Cheti Chand.

12. May this Cheti Chand bring you a new spirit, a new beginning and new prosperity. Wishing you a very warm and Happy Cheti Chand.

