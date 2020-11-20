Chhath 2020: Here's Why Women Apply Long Vermilion During the Prayers

The holy festival of Chhath Puja has begun. Chhath Puja, also known as Mahaparva, is celebrated in Shukla paksh of the Kartik month. The festival starts on Chaturthi Tithi with Nahay Khay and ends on Saptami after offering Arghya to the rising sun. On this day, one of the most difficult vows is taken by worshipping Lord Sun. Chhath fast is kept for the children and for husband's long life.

The vermilion or sindoor has special significance in the festival. During the puja, women worship Chhath Mata and apply long vermilion from nose to demand.

Importance of sindoor in Chhath Puja

During the four days of the festival, women fast with penance and devotion for their husband and children. According to holy scriptures and beliefs of the Hindu religion, vermilion for women after marriage is regarded as a symbol of good luck. Married women in Hindu culture are wearing vermilion over their forehead for over decades.

During Chhath Puja, women apply long thick vermilion in orange colour. It is said that the life of the woman’s husband who applies the vermillion is prolonged by the good grace of Chhath Mata. The women who worship Chhath Mata, fill the vermilion long from nose to demand, for their husband's life is prolonged. It is said that if married women observe Chhath fast and perform Chhath puja with full rituals, Chhath Mata fills their home and family with prosperity and happiness. Lord Surya also gets pleased and fulfils any wish they make.

The vermillion should be filled starting from the forehead and continue as long as there is demand. Because it is said that the longer the vermilion is filled, the longer is the husband's life. With this, he makes great progress in every work and gets a lot of success in life.

It is also believed that the sindoor worn by married women should be long so that it can be seen by all. This is why women who fast apply vermilion from nose to head during the Chhath Puja.