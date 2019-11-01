Chhath Puja 2019: Main Dates of Festival, Wishes and Quotes to Greet Your Dear Ones

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival which is celebrated in parts of India and Nepal. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from October 31 to November 3. The festival is celebrated to worship the Sun God and his wife Usha, thank them and thereby seek their blessings.

Chhath Puja goes on for four days and the fasting is mainly observed by women folks for the well-being of children and the happiness of the family.

Here are some Chhath Puja wishes with which you can greet your loved ones.

-- May this Chhath light up for you...

The hopes of Happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles!

Wish you a Happy Chhath Pooja!

-- Wish you a very happy Chhath Puja

with plenty of peace and prosperity

-- May the positivity of Chhath puja spread in your life,

and fill it with success and glory!!

Happy Chhath Puja 2019!!

-- Pray to nature, sun and river

As fasts begin on Chhath puja

May all evils get washed away

Celebrate Chhath puja with grandeur today!!

-- On this auspicious occasion,

I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival

Be with you throughout

Happy Chhath Puja 2019

-- May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja

Bring in your life positivity, prosperity and happiness

-- May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning

Of life, fortune and success for you

May the wishes to make this day

Be blessed by Sun God and come true.

-- Wish you a happy Chhath Puja with plenty of peace and prosperity.

-- All that exists was born from the sun there is nothing apart from it. Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still the sun alone is the source and end. Happy Chhath Pooja to you and your dear ones!

-- Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is considered to be a means to thank he Sun for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and fulfilling our wishes. Here's wishing a happy Chhath Pooja to you and your family. Stay blessed!

