Chhath Puja 2019: Main Dates of Festival, Wishes and Quotes to Greet Your Dear Ones
Chhath Puja goes on for four days Iin Bihar and the fasting is mainly observed by women folks for the well-being of children and the happiness of the family.
A Devotee performs rituals on the occasion of Chhath puja at India Gate pond, in New Delhi on October 26, 2017. (Image: PTI)
Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival which is celebrated in parts of India and Nepal. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from October 31 to November 3. The festival is celebrated to worship the Sun God and his wife Usha, thank them and thereby seek their blessings.
Here are some Chhath Puja wishes with which you can greet your loved ones.
-- May this Chhath light up for you...
The hopes of Happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles!
Wish you a Happy Chhath Pooja!
-- Wish you a very happy Chhath Puja
with plenty of peace and prosperity
-- May the positivity of Chhath puja spread in your life,
and fill it with success and glory!!
Happy Chhath Puja 2019!!
-- Pray to nature, sun and river
As fasts begin on Chhath puja
May all evils get washed away
Celebrate Chhath puja with grandeur today!!
-- On this auspicious occasion,
I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival
Be with you throughout
Happy Chhath Puja 2019
-- May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja
Bring in your life positivity, prosperity and happiness
-- May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning
Of life, fortune and success for you
May the wishes to make this day
Be blessed by Sun God and come true.
-- Wish you a happy Chhath Puja with plenty of peace and prosperity.
-- All that exists was born from the sun there is nothing apart from it. Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still the sun alone is the source and end. Happy Chhath Pooja to you and your dear ones!
-- Chhath is a festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is considered to be a means to thank he Sun for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and fulfilling our wishes. Here's wishing a happy Chhath Pooja to you and your family. Stay blessed!
