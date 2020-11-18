Chhath Puja 2020: Date, Timings and Significance of the Festival

Chhath Puja is a four-day long festival celebrated by Hindus, especially those residing in Bihar and Jharkhand. The festival is marked to worship Surya or the Lord Sun and Shashthi Devi (Chhathi Maiya) because the belief is that worshipping them brings prosperity and promotes well-being. Surya is considered to be the God of energy.

This festival is predominantly celebrated by people in the state of Bihar, Jharkhand, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chhattisgarh. It is a prominent festival of Bihar and Jharkhand and therefore, it is celebrated fervently in those regions.

Chhath Puja 2020: Date and timings

Chhath Puja 2020 will be observed from Wednesday, November 18 to Saturday, November 21 this year. It is observed by women of the family for the happiness of the family and well-being of sons. The puja for Chhath 2020 will be performed on Friday, November 20. Sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 6:54 am and sunset will be at 5:23 pm. The Shashthi Tithi will start on November 19 at 9:59 pm and will end on November 20 at 9:29 pm.

Chhath Puja 2020: Significance and Puja Vidhi

There are different rituals for the four days of Chhath Puja. On the first day, a sattvic meal is prepared. On this day, devotees make Kaddu Bhaat and offer it to the deity. The puja rituals start with Nahay Khay, which is on November 18 this year. A holy dip is taken into the river Ganga to start the festival. Women observing the puja consume a single meal on this day.

Day 2 is for Kharna, which is falling on November 19 this year. Fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset without water on this day.

On day 3, that is November 20, Chhath Puja will be performed and Sandhya Arghya is offered in the evening. It is the only day of the year when arghya is offered to the setting sun.

The last day, which is falling on Saturday, November 21, will mark Usha Arghya where the rising sun is offered arghya. People sit on the ghat and perform prayers.