Chhath Puja 2020 Festivities are Incomplete Without These 5 Folk Songs

One of the biggest festivals of Bihar, UP and North India, Chhath Puja has been started today with the ritual of Nahay-Khay and will end with Suryodaya Arghya. The festival is dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Chhath puja is celebrated on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, which is after six days of Diwali.

On Chhath Puja, women observe Nirjala fast for 36 hours and seek blessings for the well-being of their family and loved ones. The fast is started from the panchami which is known as Khurana and ends with Parana on Saptami after offering Usha Arghya to Lord Sun. However, the songs of Chhath has been started playing after the Diwali. The festival is incomplete without the Chhath Puja folk songs.

Hence, we have enlisted the 5 most loved folk songs of Chhath Puja that will give you the true essence of the festival.

1. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya: Chhath Puja is incomplete without folk singer Sharda Sinha's songs. This songs of Sharda will make you feel that how much the festival matters for Biharis as they celebrate the festival with a great pomp and show.

2. Uthau Sooraj Bhaile Bihaan: Sharda has sung some beautiful Chhath Puja songs and Uthau Sooraj Bhaile Bihaan is one of them. Giving the glimpses of the rituals of Chhath Puja, the lyrics of the song is a request to Surya Dev to rise a bit early as the devotees are waiting to offer Arghya.

3. Uga Hai Suraj Dev: The song is crooned by Anuradha Podwal and penned by Vinay Bihari. The song tells the importance of Chhath Puja and is one of the most played songs during festivities.

4. Kabahun Naa Chhooti Chhath: The song is voiced by famous Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik. The song is a request to Chhath Maiyya to give blessings to continue the puja. The song features Kranti Prakash Jha and Kristine Zedek.

5. Kelwa Ke Paat Par- The song is again one of the most played songs of Sharda. The song is about the devotee who is doing Chhath Vrat and is offering her prayers to the Sun God.

These songs will surely give you an authentic feel of the festival.