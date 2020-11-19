Chhath Puja 2020: Send These Best Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion to Your Loved Ones

Chhath Puja is among the most auspicious festivals celebrated mainly in northern India. Hindus, especially from Bihar, celebrate the festival with full devotion and enthusiasm for four days. Every year, Chhath puja festivities start after Diwali. This year, it will be observed from November 18 to November 21.

Chhath Puja begins on Chaturthi from Nahay Khay, then Kharna is performed on Panchami following Sandhya Arghya on Shasthi and Morning Arghya on Saptami.

On this auspicious festival, women keep nirjala fast and abstain from drinking water for 36 hours. People also stand in water and offer Arghya to Surya Dev on both the days, Shasthi and Saptami. Devotees seek blessings from Sun for the health wealth and prosperity in their life.

Here are some of the best wishes to send on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja:

• May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfil all your dreams. Happy Chhath Puja to you!

• On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year! Happy Chhath Puja!

• May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness your way, May all your dreams come true and all evils shed away. Happy Chhath Puja!

• The Sun's chariot has come to your doorstep. May Lord Sun light up your life with good health and happiness. Have a divine Chhath Puja.

• May this Chhath Puja, bring happiness and hopes full of smiles! Wish you a Happy Chhath Puja.

• Long live the tradition of Chhath Puja! May nature bless you with love and care. Sending special wishes your way. Happy Chhath.

• As we worship the Sun today, I pray the Sun in your life never sets. Have a sparkling Chhath.

• May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you! Happy Chhath Puja!!!

• May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory….. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

• On the auspicious occasion of Chhhath Puja, let’s thank the sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth.