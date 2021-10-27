Chhath Puja 2021: Know Date, Timings and Significance of Four-day Festival

Chhath Puja is a four-day religious festival celebrated by Hindus. The festival is celebrated with religious fervour. This festival is predominantly celebrated by people in the state of Bihar, Jharkhand, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chhattisgarh. During Chhath Puja, devotees worship Surya or the Lord Sun and Shashthi Devi (Chhathi Maiya). The devotees believe that worshipping them brings prosperity to their families and promotes well-being.

Chhath Puja 2021: Date and timings

Chhath Puja 2021 will be observed from Monday, November 8 to Thursday, November 11 this year. The women of the family observe fast and perform rituals as part of the puja for the happiness of the family and the well-being of sons.

Chhath Puja 2021: Significance and Puja Vidhi

The four-day-long festival sees different rituals each day.

Day 1: This year, the festival of Chhath Puja will start on November 8 with Nahay-Khay. On this day, a sattvic meal is prepared and devotees also offer Kaddu Bhaat to the deity. Devotees also take a holy dip into rivers. The women observing the puja consume a single meal on this day.

Day 2: This day is for Kharna, which falls on November 9 this year. On this day, women observe fast from sunrise to sunset without even drinking a drop of water.

Day 3: On this day, which falls on November 10 this year, devotees will perform aarti and worship Chhathi Maiya. On this day, a prasad for Chhath Puja is also prepared. All the prasad and fruits are placed in a basket and taken to Chhath ghats near rivers or ponds. Devotees also offer arghya to the setting sun in the evening. Usually, devotees stand in the river to offer arghya to the Lord Sun.

Day 4: The four-day-long festival will end on November 11 this year. On the fourth day, people offer prayers to the rising sun at the Chhath ghats. The day marks Usha Arghya, where devotees break their fast after giving arghaya to the rising sun in the morning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.