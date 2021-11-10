Chhath Puja 2021: Sandhya Arag Sunset Time, Puja Vidhi and Other Details

Chhath Puja is a Hindu Vedic festival that is celebrated in northern India, especially in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The festivities begin with Nahai Khai ritual and end with Suryodaya Arag. Surya, the god of energy and of the life-force, is worshipped during the Chhath Puja to promote well-being, prosperity, and progress.

The third day of the festival is also called Sandhya Arghya. Sandhya, in Hindi, means evening. Therefore, devotees offer Arag to the setting Sun. Folk songs are sung at the banks of the water bodies.

On the night of the third day, a canopy made of five sugarcanes, representing five elements of Earth, is used as an integral part of the prayer. The ritual is known as ‘Kosi’ and is mainly followed by a family that has recently witnessed a birth or a wedding. The Chhath fasting continues throughout the night and the Parana is done on the next day after sunrise.

CHHATH PUJA 2021: SANDHYA ARAG DATE

Chhath puja is celebrated at Shashti Tithi in Shukla Paksha, six days after the auspicious festival of Diwali. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 10.

CHHATH PUJA 2021: SANDHYA ARAG TIME

The Sandhya Arag will be observed on November 10 and the sunrise will take place at 06:40 AM while the timing for sunset is 05:30 PM.

CHHATH PUJA 2021: SANDHYA ARAG PUJA VIDHI

The devotees observe a fast of 36 hours during the festival which begins from kharna on the second day after they consume the Kheer and roti.

Devotees do not even drink water while fasting.

This vrat ends on the fourth day after the devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun by performing a ritual called Usha Arag.

The devotees prepare several dishes and fruits that are offered to the Surya Devta. The Thekua and fruits offered to mata have a major reason behind it.

Considering that the coronavirus is still very much present, one must remember to celebrate the occasion responsibly.

CHHATH PUJA DAY 4: USHA ARAG

The fourth and final day of Chhath is known as Usha Arag when Arag is offered to the rising Sun. The 36 hours long fast is broken after offering Arag to the Sun. This year, the Usha Arag will be observed on November 11. The sunrise and sunset timings are predicted to be 06:41 AM and 05:29 PM respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.