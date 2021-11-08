Chhath Puja 2021: These 5 Folk Songs Are a Must on Your Playlist

Chhath Puja is a Hindu Vedic festival that is celebrated in northern India, especially in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The festivities begin with Nahai Khai ritual and end with Suryodaya Arga. Surya, the god of energy and of the life-force, is worshipped during the Chhath Puja to promote well-being, prosperity, and progress.

Devotees also thank Surya for bestowing the bounties of life on earth. Chhath puja is celebrated at Shashti Tithi in Shukla Paksha, six days after the auspicious festival of Diwali. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 10.

During Chhath Puja, women fast Nirjala for 36 hours and seek blessings for the well-being of their families and loved ones. Fasting begins with Panchami, and ends with Parana of Saptami with devotees dedicating Usha Arga to the Sun Lord. One of the many things without which the Chhath Puja is incomplete are the folk songs.

Hence, we bring you five most popular folk songs of Chhath Puja that will give you the true essence of the festival.

Uga Hai Suraj Dev: The song in the melodious voice of Anuradha Podwal demonstrates the importance of Chhath Puja. The lyrics are by Vinay Bihari. Uga Hai Suraj Dev is one of the most played songs at the festival.

Kabahun Naa Chhooti Chhath: In the voice of famous Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik, this song is a request to give Chhathi Maya a blessing to continue the puja. Kabahun Naa Chhooti Chhath features Kranti Prakash Jha and Kristine Zedek.

Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya: It won’t be wrong to say that Chhath Puja is incomplete without this song, helmed by folk singer Sharda Sinha. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya gives you goosebumps and makes you feel how important the festival is to Biharis, who celebrate the festival with great glitz and shows.

Uthau Sooraj Bhaile Bihaan: Another soulful masterpiece by Sharda is one of the most loved Chhath Puja songs. The lyrics of the song give a glimpse of Chhath Puja’s ritual.

Kelwa Ke Paat Par: This song is about a believer doing Chhath Vrat and offering her prayers to the sun deity.

