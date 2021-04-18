Chhath Puja 2021: Time, Rituals, Significance and All You Need to Know About Chhath

Yamuna Chhath, which is also known as Yamuna Jayanti and Chaiti Chhath, will be observed on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The festival is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi Tithi in Chaitra month (March-April) and falls during Chaitra Navratri. The festival marks the day when Goddess Yamuna descended on the Earth. It is believed that by performing rituals and keeping fast on this festival, devotees can purify all their sins and guilts. It is a four-day festival which will begin on April 16 and end on April 19.

Devotees worship and offer prayers to Sun. The first day of the festival is celebrated as Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on the second day. On the third day, devotees offer prayer to the setting sun while on the fourth and final day, prayers are made to the rising sun. Also, Chhath Puja is observed twice a year, one in the month of Chaitra while the other in Kartik after Diwali.

Yamuna Chhath will be celebrated on Sunday, April 18. According to the Hindu calendar, it will be Shashthi Tithi and will begin at 08:32 pm on April 17 and will conclude at 10:34 pm on April 18.

As said earlier, the day is celebrated to mark the descent of Goddess Yamuna on the Earth. She is the wife of Lord Krishna and the daughter of Surya Dev (Sun), therefore she is revered by the people of Braj. This is one of the reasons why this festival is mainly celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Devotees wake up before sunrise and bathe in the Yamuna River on this auspicious day. A special puja is offered to goddess Yamuna. Also, as she is known to be the companion of Lord Krishna, devotees worship Lord Krishna as well. The special food offering known as ‘naivedyam’ is prepared for the goddess. Devotees observe a strict fast which is broken the next day after the morning puja rituals.

