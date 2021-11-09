Chhath Puja 2021: What is Kharna Day? How are Prayers Offered?

The Mahaparva Chhath is celebrated with much pomp and gusto in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Surya Devta and his sister Chhathi Mayya are worshipped with devotion, purity and simplicity. The prayers or the puja starts with Ya Nahay-Khay on the first day of Chhath while the Kharna is celebrated on the second day.

Kharna is being celebrated on Tuesday. The devotees on the day of Chhath Puja observe fast for the entire day. In the evening, the prasad of jaggery pudding is prepared on the earthen stove. When the puja is concluded, the jaggery kheer is eaten by the devotees and is also distributed as prasad. The next day, the devotees visit the nearest ghat.

Arghya is offered to the sun after Kharna.

The devotees reach the ghat before the sunrise and stay till the sunset with all their belongings. The people and the devotees enjoy their stay at the ghat the entire day. They wait for the sunset by taking a dip in the river or the pond and the women of the family offer prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, etc. The devotees offer Arghya to the sun with milk and water in a brass vase and offer prasad at the time of sunset.

The Vratis — the ones observing fast — offer all kinds of fruits decorated in bamboo plates and soop to Surya Devta. The Arghya ritual of Chhath Puja will be performed on November 10 and the morning arghya ritual pooja to the Surya Devta on November 11.

As per Hindu mythology, Chhathi Maiya is believed to be the Manasputri of Brahma and the sister of Lord Surya. It is believed that the Chhath Maiya gives blessings of giving birth to the children to the childless parents.

The Chhath Maiya is worshipped for the long life of the children. It is also believed that after the war of Mahabharata, the child born in the womb of Abhimanyu’s wife Uttara was killed, following which Lord Krishna asked her to keep Chhath Puja fast to save her.

