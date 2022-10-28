Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya Time, Puja Vidhi and Everything You Need To Know

HAPPY CHHATH PUJA 2022: The auspicious Chhath Puja is celebrated to worship the Sun God. During Chhath Puja, devotees offer gratitude to the supreme Lord Surya, who is considered the creator of the universe and the source of life on Earth. It is known as Maha Parv and is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. During the four days of the festival, Lord Surya is worshipped and offered Arghya.

The festival will be celebrated from October 28 to October 31 in Karthik month as per the Hindu calendar. The puja is also known by many other names like – Dala Chhath, Surya Shashthi, Chhathi Mai, and Chhath Mai Puja.

It is believed that during Chhath, deities fulfill all the wishes of the devotees and bless their children with good health and happiness.

Chhath Puja – Day 3

The third day of Chhath Puja will be observed on October 30. The Shashthi Tithi will begin at 05:49 AM on Oct 30 and end at 03:27 AM on Oct 31. On that day, the timing for the sunrise is predicted to be 06.31 AM and 05.38 PM for sunset.

The third day of the Chhath Puja is also referred to as Sandhya Arghya. Devotees observe nirjala vrat and offer Arghya to Surya Devta and Chhathi Maiya.

According to the legends, Shashthi Mata protects the children of devotees and blesses them with longevity. Chhath is the only time of the year when Arghya (offering) is given to the setting Sun. The fast on the third day continues throughout the night.

Offering Arghya to the setting sun is the main ritual of the day. The puja vidhi commences with a ritualistic puja, devotees offering flowers and light earthen lamps – diyas, on the river banks.

The devotees break their fast after this ritual, take a dip in the holy water, and sing folk songs telling tales of how in the old times, the Sun God saved the lives of their ancestors. The Sun God is offered rice, sugarcane, thekua (wheat cakes) in a bamboo basket.

