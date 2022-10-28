Chhath Puja 2022 Day 4: Usha Arghya or Paran Din Date, Time and Rituals

HAPPY CHHATH PUJA 2022: Chhath Puja, which is also known as Maha Parv is an auspicious festival celebrated all over India, especially in the states of Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to Lord Surya, devotees all across the nation worship the deity. During the occasion, women observe a fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands and families.

Notably, Chatth Puja lasts for four days starting from Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya. This year, the festival started on Friday, October 28. Here’s everything that you need to know about the importance of Usha Arghya, the fourth day of the holy festival.

When is Usha Arghya?

Usha Arghya is also commonly known as Parana Din. On the fourth day of Chhath Puja, offerings are made to the Sun. People assemble together before sunrise mostly at a river bank to complete the puja. It is said that the hardest fast of the holy festival is only completed after Usha Arghya. This year Usha Arghya and Parana Day will fall on Monday, October 31.

Puja Tithi of Usha Arghya

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings of Puja Tithi of Usha Arghya or Parana Day which is a Saptami are as follows:

Sunrise Timing: 06:32 am

Sunset Timing: 5:37 pm

What is Chhath Puja?

The festival is generally celebrated six days after the festival of Diwali, however, the sixth day is selected according to the Hindu calendar. It falls in the lunar month of Karthika. The rituals to mark the festival are celebrated for four days.

The tradition includes bathing in a holy river, fasting, and even abstaining from drinking water (known as nirjala vrat), standing in water, and offering prasad and arghya to the rising and the setting sun. Devotees also perform a procession march as they head for holy river banks together.

