Chhath Puja 2022: Know the Significance, Timings And Puja Vidhi

Chhath Puja or the festival of the Sun God is one of the traditional Hindu festivals and it has a great religious significance for the community. People offer puja to Lord Sun as an expression of gratitude. According to popular belief, the practice is known to dispel negativity and darkness and usher in new beginnings, and optimism. This year, Chhath Puja began on October 28 with Nahaye Khaye and will conclude on October 31, which is marked as Usha Arghya. October 29, marks the second day of the four-day festival, also known as Lohanda and Kharana.

Chhat Puja is mainly observed by women, belonging to the Bihari community who maintain a strict fast. Here are all the details you want to know about day 2 of or Kharana of Chhat Puja.

