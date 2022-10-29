CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali#ElonMusk
Home » News » Lifestyle » Chhath Puja 2022: Know the Significance, Timings And Puja Vidhi
1-MIN READ

Chhath Puja 2022: Know the Significance, Timings And Puja Vidhi

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 18:34 IST

Delhi, India

People offer puja to Lord Sun as an expression of gratitude.

People offer puja to Lord Sun as an expression of gratitude.

As per Drik Panchang, Chaturthi will start on October 30 at 08:13 am, and Panchami will fall at 05:49 am.

Chhath Puja or the festival of the Sun God is one of the traditional Hindu festivals and it has a great religious significance for the community. People offer puja to Lord Sun as an expression of gratitude. According to popular belief, the practice is known to dispel negativity and darkness and usher in new beginnings, and optimism. This year, Chhath Puja began on October 28 with Nahaye Khaye and will conclude on October 31, which is marked as Usha Arghya. October 29, marks the second day of the four-day festival, also known as Lohanda and Kharana.

Chhat Puja is mainly observed by women, belonging to the Bihari community who maintain a strict fast. Here are all the details you want to know about day 2 of or Kharana of Chhat Puja.

Top Showsha Video

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

first published:October 29, 2022, 18:34 IST
last updated:October 29, 2022, 18:34 IST