Chhath Puja 2022: Know Timings of Sandhya and Usha Arghya in Delhi, Major Cities

It’s the second day of Chhath, the festival dedicated to the Sun God. October 29 also marks Kharna, known as Lohanda. After having kheer made of jaggery and rice, a Nirjala fast of 36 hours will be observed. Following this, the most important thing is Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya. Sandhya Arghya is offered on the third day of Chhath Puja at sunset.

In this vein, the Sandhya Arghya of Chhath Puja will be given on Sunday, October 30, this year. Meanwhile, on the fourth day, after offering Usha Arghya in the morning, they complete the fast by doing Parana. Usha Arghya will be offered on Monday, October 31.

Here’s the time of Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya in the major cities of the country

Chhath Puja 2022 Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya Timings:

City Sandhya Arghya Usha Arghya Delhi 05.38 pm 06:32 am Kolkata 05:00 pm 05:40 am Mumbai 06.06 pm 06:38 am Chennai 05:43 pm 06:02 am Patna 05:10 pm 05:57 am Ranchi 05:12 pm 05:53 am Lucknow 05.25 pm 06.15 am Jaipur 05:46 pm 06:36 am Bhopal 05.43 pm 06.25 am Raipur 05.29 pm 06.06 am Dehradun 05.32 pm 06.31 am Noida 05:37 pm 06:32 am Varanasi 05:19 pm 06:05 am Kanpur 05.28 pm 06.17 am Gurugram 05:39 pm 06:33 am Chandigarh 05.37 pm 06.37 am Shimla 05:35 pm 06:36 am Ahmedabad 06:03 pm 06:44 am Pune 06:03 pm 06:34 am Nashik 06:01 pm 06:36 am Hyderabad 05:46 pm 06:14 am Nagpur 05:39 pm 06:16 am

