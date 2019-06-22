Chhavi Mittal Gives Advice to New Fathers on How to Deal with Postpartum Depression

Actress Chhavi Mittal (Hussein) has kept her friends and fans updated with all the development throughout her pregnancy. Almost a month after the birth of his second baby, Arham Hussein, the new mother has written a note for all the new dads on how to deal with mothers who are dealing with postpartum depression. Taking to Instagram, Chhavi penned down a long note for the new dads.

She wrote, “Dear husbands/new fathers, Congratulations on being a father! You must be going through sleepless nights, diaper changes, crying interpretations & you must be all over the place trying to understand what’s best & what’s not for your LO. But please also take a minute to understand your better half’s needs. Did you know postpartum depression is more common than you think? Mothers suffer from it and don’t even know it sometimes. But you, as a partner, can do more to help her than you can imagine. In fact, you can even save her from it completely if you intervene at the right time.

When suffering from PPD, a mother could feel like crying all the time, unhappy, guilty for not being joyful, complaining, frustrated, dejected, feel like a failure, & feel as though this is the end of life as she knows it.”

The dotting mother and wife of Mohit Hussein also listed down things that a partner shouldn’t say or do to a new mother. She listed down ‘You’re not the only one who’s become a mother, Try to be happy, The LO needs you, I’m doing everything I can, You’re being selfish, Don’t cry, it’ll affect the milk’ as some of the things that shouldn’t be said.

She also added, “And remember to CALL her from work just to check on her! Trust me, a few calming words can go such a long way! And if you see her crying, don't try to solve her problem, just hug her tight and agree with whatever she says..tell her again that you love her.. tell her she's beautiful.. tell her you're lucky to have her...”