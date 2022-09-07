CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Lifestyle » Chhavi Mittal Suggests Superfoods You ‘Must’ Include Into Your Diet
2-MIN READ

Chhavi Mittal Suggests Superfoods You ‘Must’ Include Into Your Diet

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 07, 2022, 22:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Chhavi Mittal shared a list of quintessential foods that one must certainly inculcate into their diet

Chhavi Mittal shared a list of quintessential foods that one must certainly inculcate into their diet

Chhavi Mittal shared a list of quintessential foods that one must certainly inculcate into their diet

Living a healthy lifestyle is one of the most crucial ways to shield yourself from a plethora of health problems. To do that, one must start consuming a balanced diet. Chhavi Mittal, a cancer survivor, recently dropped a video on her YouTube space and inspired fans. In the video, she shared a list of quintessential foods that one must certainly inculcate into their diet. While sharing the superfoods, she also talked about their benefits.

Along with the video, the actress penned that she leaves no stone unturned to make sure that she eats a healthy diet. And therefore, she decided to share the food items from her diet that she religiously consumes with her followers online.

Amla juice:

To make the juice, the actress shared that she grates the amla, squeezes out its juice, infuses it with water and drinks it. Chhavi shared that she consumes it regularly in the morning. According to the actress, amla juice is incredibly helpful for boosting immunity, preventing hair loss, and resolving skin problems as well as acidity issues.

Nuts:

Nuts are abundant in micronutrients, fibre, minerals and good monosaturated fats which aid in maintaining weight as well as metabolism. Chhavi shared that she consumes soaked nuts including walnuts, dates, black raisins, figs and almonds.

Berries:

All sorts of berries are loaded with antioxidants and anti-ageing properties. Hence, she recommended people infuse berries into their diet. In addition to adding that berries could be a great snacking option, she shared that she adds berries to her smoothies and yoghurt.

Yoghurt:

The actress says that yoghurt is low in calories and rich in calcium. If you are someone who is on a weight loss venture, then adding it to your diet would be a healthy decision.

Green leafy vegetables:

She even recommends including green leafy vegetables packed with vitamin A, vitamin C and fibre.

Sattu:

One can have it with water or infuse it into ladoos or pancakes. Chhavi recommends people regularly consume it as they are high in protein and also provides good sustainable energy.

Coconut oil:

Consuming a teaspoon of coconut oil on its own or adding it to coffee or smoothies will keep your skin shining and provide anti-ageing effects.

Seeds:

The actress advises people to consume two of the following seeds on a regular basis as they are healthy and have anti-inflammatory qualities.

Pumpkin seeds
Sunflower seeds
Basil seeds
Chia seeds
Sesame seeds
Hemp seeds
Flax seeds

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 07, 2022, 22:41 IST
last updated:September 07, 2022, 22:41 IST