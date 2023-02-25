Chia Seeds To Paneer Bhurji; Alaya F Reveals Her Diet Plan For Monday

Alaya F, who made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, is one of the fittest celebs in Bollywood. Her Instagram timeline is full of interesting posts. Adding another post to her timeline, Alaya now revealed what she eats in a day.

For breakfast, Alaya drinks celery and beetroot juice first thing in the morning. Following that, the actress drinks black tea. Her breakfast continues with lemon, cucumber, and mint water, which helps to keep her body refreshed and hydrated. Finally, the actress chooses watermelon or orange juice. Alaya’s solid diet consists of overnight soaked oats for breakfast, followed by paneer bhurji with a slice of toast.

Alaya’s lunch menu consists of three dishes, the first of which is palak soup. She then has dates and finally Quinoa Pulao.

Alaya has a special smoothie for snacks that includes oat milk, 4 badam, 2 walnuts, 1 spoon of honey, cinnamon, protein powder, collagen powder, PCOS herbs powder, chia seeds, flax seeds, and berries and mangoes. Finally, she ends her meal with avocado toast.

Take a look at her diet plan below:

Apart from sharing her diet plan, the actress also goes on to motivate fans as she shares several workout videos. Here she is seen doing a headstand and exercising. She wrote, “Feeling pretty damn proud of this”. Watch the video below.

In terms of work, the actress was recently seen in the film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat alongside Karan Mehta and Vicky Kaushal. The Anurag Kashyap directorial revolves around two unrequited love stories that are burdened by social status, caste and inequality.

Alaya will next be seen in Arif Khan’s directorial U-turn. Post that, she will star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Jugal Hansraj, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on December 22, 2023.

