Chicks Love a Vegetarian: Kartik Aaryan Fronts PETA India Campaign

With baby chicks perched on his hand, Kartik Aaryan's new tongue-in-cheek campaign by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

Updated:January 18, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Chicks Love a Vegetarian: Kartik Aaryan Fronts PETA India Campaign
Kartik Aaryan Image: @PetaIndia/Twitter
"Chicks love a vegetarian", a new tongue-in-cheek campaign by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, features actor Kartik Aaryan, who has a huge female fan following courtesy his films "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".




The ad is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

With baby chicks perched on his hand, Kartik's photo for the ad was shot by ace photographer Errikos Andreou.

"It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian. The kindest thing anybody can do for cows, pigs, chickens, and all animals is to stop eating them," Kartik said in a statement.

Last year, the actor was chosen as India's Hottest Vegetarian by PETA. Among the actresses, Anushka Sharma was the chosen one.
