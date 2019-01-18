English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chicks Love a Vegetarian: Kartik Aaryan Fronts PETA India Campaign
With baby chicks perched on his hand, Kartik Aaryan's new tongue-in-cheek campaign by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.
Kartik Aaryan Image: @PetaIndia/Twitter
Loading...
"Chicks love a vegetarian", a new tongue-in-cheek campaign by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, features actor Kartik Aaryan, who has a huge female fan following courtesy his films "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".
The ad is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
With baby chicks perched on his hand, Kartik's photo for the ad was shot by ace photographer Errikos Andreou.
"It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian. The kindest thing anybody can do for cows, pigs, chickens, and all animals is to stop eating them," Kartik said in a statement.
Last year, the actor was chosen as India's Hottest Vegetarian by PETA. Among the actresses, Anushka Sharma was the chosen one.
Stunning @TheAaryanKartik shines bright in his new PETA India veg campaign with 🐥🐥. Join him: https://t.co/00w036bcnT. Thanks, @Errikos_Andreou, for the amazing shot! Thanks also to Bashir for @AalimHakim, for helping with the hairstyle & to #WaheedAhmedShaikh for the make-up. pic.twitter.com/Hl1HICzYGy— PETA India (@PetaIndia) January 18, 2019
The ad is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
With baby chicks perched on his hand, Kartik's photo for the ad was shot by ace photographer Errikos Andreou.
"It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian. The kindest thing anybody can do for cows, pigs, chickens, and all animals is to stop eating them," Kartik said in a statement.
Last year, the actor was chosen as India's Hottest Vegetarian by PETA. Among the actresses, Anushka Sharma was the chosen one.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The 10 Year Challenge on Facebook: Intelligent Algorithms Aside, Are we The Product, Again?
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
- The Biggest Data Breach of All Time: 773 Million Email Addresses And 21 Million Passwords Exposed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results