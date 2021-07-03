Child Beating Has No Positive Effect: Report

It is no secret that children are highly receptive to their environment. They absorb things much faster than anyone.

However, some parents have a habit of beating their offspring, after they do something silly or wrong. But a study has revealed that physical punishment like beating can worsen the behaviour of children.

Beating them does not improve anything. While on the flipside, they can turn violent. This has been claimed by a study report published in the British medical magazine ‘The Lancet’. The study was conducted in 69 countries, including the US, Canada, China, Japan, and the UK.

Elizabeth Gershoff, the senior author of the study, said, “Physical punishment hinders the development and well-being of children. It is a misconception that children will improve by spanking. This can make them even worse. Clear evidence was found in the study that we conducted.”

Corporal punishments have been included in the study. Corporal punishments include beating a child with an object, slapping them on the face or ear, throwing an object on them, hitting them with punches and feet.

It even included threatening them with a knife or a gun. The results of beating are not pleasing. Some children become violent and aggressive, while others become anti-social. Children also have difficulties in developing cognitive skills.

Physical punishment illegal in 62 countries

According to the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, corporal punishment is illegal in 62 countries of the world. At the same time, 27 countries are committed to stopping the corporal punishment of children.

31 countries still allow parents to beat their children “legally." UNICEF’s 2017 report states that 250 million children between the ages of two and four live in countries where disciplined beating is considered legal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here