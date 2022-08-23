Child Suffering From Frequent Gastrointestinal Issues? They Might Have Enterocolitis

Children need lots of nutrients to develop their bodies and mind. However, allergies are on the rise and children develop at a very early age. Being wary of these allergies is important as some of them might put the child in a life endangering situation.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome (FPIES) is a rare allergy that is described as a gastrointestinal food allergy that affects mostly infants and young children.

The most common triggers of FPIES are cow milk, grains, and soy. Unlike other allergies, enterocolitis doesn’t have any blood or skin tests involved for diagnosis. Hence, it is often misdiagnosed as a potential severe blood infection or repeated infections of a gastrointestinal virus. While FPIES strikes early, most children outgrow it by the age of 3 or 4 too.

To stay wary of the allergy, we need to know the exact symptoms and figure which food triggers the allergy. Early on, toddlers suffer from FPIES after being introduced to one of the above-mentioned foods. It generally occurs after 4 months of age.

Symptoms include:

Severe vomiting

Weight loss

Lack of energy

Diarrhea

Failure to thrive, dehydration

Dehydration

If you suspect that your kid has FPIES due to the emergence of these symptoms, consult an allergist who will try to understand the child’s clinical history and symptoms and exclude causes. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the next step is to make sure your child does not eat any of the FPIES triggering or else it can cause problems.

Substituting rice and other grains with vegetables and fruits is a good way to provide your kid the required nutrition without triggering any allergic reactions. In the most extreme cases, your baby might require to be hospitalized for IV hydrations and anti-vomiting medication.

