English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Childhood Asthma May Up Anxiety Later
According to the researchers, finding the root cause of this connection is difficult as there are many social and environmental factors that could lead to anxiety in humans, apart from the biological aspects.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ bubutu/ Istock.com
Loading...
Children suffering from asthma are more likely to develop the risk of anxiety during adulthood, finds a new study.
In the study on mice, a team from the Pennyslvannia State University and Cornell University, found that childhood exposure to allergens was linked to persistent lung inflammation and was also connected to changes in gene expression related to stress and serotonin function.
The team also found that episodes of laboured breathing were associated with short-term anxiety.
"The idea of studying this link between asthma and anxiety is a pretty new area, and right now we don't know what the connection is," said Sonia Cavigelli, associate professor at the varsity.
"What we saw in the mice was that attacks of laboured breathing may cause short-term anxiety, but that long-term effects may be due to lasting lung inflammation," Cavigelli added.
According to the researchers, finding the root cause of this connection is difficult because apart from the biological aspects of asthma, there are many social and environmental factors that could lead to anxiety in humans. This includes air pollution or a parent's anxiety.
In the study, the team categorised four groups of mice: one with airway inflammation due to dust mite exposure; one that experienced episodes of laboured breathing and both conditions and that experienced neither, as a control.
The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioural Neuroscience, on 98 mice, revealed that three months after being exposed to the allergen, mice still had lung inflammation and mucus.
This suggests that even when allergy triggers are removed, there are lasting effects in the lungs long into adulthood.
These mice also showed changes in gene expression in brain areas that help regulate stress and serotonin.
There were also differences in the results between male and female mice, the researchers observed.
In the study on mice, a team from the Pennyslvannia State University and Cornell University, found that childhood exposure to allergens was linked to persistent lung inflammation and was also connected to changes in gene expression related to stress and serotonin function.
The team also found that episodes of laboured breathing were associated with short-term anxiety.
"The idea of studying this link between asthma and anxiety is a pretty new area, and right now we don't know what the connection is," said Sonia Cavigelli, associate professor at the varsity.
"What we saw in the mice was that attacks of laboured breathing may cause short-term anxiety, but that long-term effects may be due to lasting lung inflammation," Cavigelli added.
According to the researchers, finding the root cause of this connection is difficult because apart from the biological aspects of asthma, there are many social and environmental factors that could lead to anxiety in humans. This includes air pollution or a parent's anxiety.
In the study, the team categorised four groups of mice: one with airway inflammation due to dust mite exposure; one that experienced episodes of laboured breathing and both conditions and that experienced neither, as a control.
The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioural Neuroscience, on 98 mice, revealed that three months after being exposed to the allergen, mice still had lung inflammation and mucus.
This suggests that even when allergy triggers are removed, there are lasting effects in the lungs long into adulthood.
These mice also showed changes in gene expression in brain areas that help regulate stress and serotonin.
There were also differences in the results between male and female mice, the researchers observed.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra hanging out with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi in Italy is BFF Goals
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
- Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
- 'Not The Other Padukone': Deepika Corrects Newspaper Headline On Younger Sister Anisha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...