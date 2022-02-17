Childhood Emotional Neglect: Signs and Ways to Heal

Childhood Emotional Neglect (CEN) is a common mental health issue that most people deal with but are not aware of. It happens when parents do not cater to the emotional needs of their children. As a result, in adulthood, problems related to self-doubts crop up.

With the change in time, people are becoming more and more aware of mental health. In recent times, many celebs have spoken about it. It is no longer taboo. After all, the brain is also a part of the body.

Here are some of the signs to know if you are affected by Childhood Emotional Neglect:

You blame yourself for everything that is not even your fault.

You are afraid of relying on other people.

You are always hard on yourself and do not take care of your emotional needs.

You can not handle rejection and have low self-esteem.

You often feel empty, numb, alone, and believe that you are extremely flawed.

If you feel that you have these symptoms, then it is possible that you might be suffering from Childhood Emotional Neglect. You must reach out for help, here are some of the things that you can do:

Learn to understand yourself: self examine is one of the most important and initial steps of healing from any mental or emotional issues. Learn to know what you feel and try to act upon your issues.

Work on healing: Once you know what part of your life you need to get over and heal from, you can start the healing process.

Understand your need and try to meet them: Whenever you feel that you are not getting enough emotional support or space, you must ask your peers to meet your needs.

Reach out for professional help: There is nothing wrong with going to a doctor for your mental health. You must reach out to a professional therapist and seek medical help.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.