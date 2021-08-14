Children Born During Covid-19 Pandemic Have Lower IQs: Study

A US study has claimed that children born during the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced verbal, oral and overall cognitive performance compared to children born pre-pandemic. The research found that children from the lower socio-economic background are the most-affected. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the mean IQ score on standardised tests for children aged between three months and three years was around 100, but for children born in the pandemic that number has fallen to 78.

For parents, who were able to continue their work from home, and did not face employment loss or any financial problems, the dual responsibilities of childcare and work have intensified the burden, especially on working women. The dual responsibilities of childcare and work have increased the pressure on parents. And the families, whose bread earners lost their jobs, may have experienced greater stress, food and housing insecurities.

The study involved a total of 672 children from the state of Rhode Island. Of the total selected children, 308 kids were born before January 2019, while 188 kids took birth after July 2020. Besides, 176 of them were born between January 2019 and March 2020. The children involved in the study were mostly white and had no cognitive or developmental disabilities.

For the cognitive development of a child, the first few years of his/her life are critical. But with COVID-19 tightening its grip over our lives and causing the closure of schools, nurseries, and playgrounds, the infants’, as well as parents’ lives, have changed considerably. Lead study author and associate professor of paediatrics (research) at Brown University, Sean Deoni said, “The biggest reason behind the falling scores is likely the lack of stimulation and interaction at home.”

It’s unclear if impairments are temporary because after the pandemic, when the situation gets normal, things would automatically come back to the way they were and schools will reopen. Scientists may well have to continue another study to assess cognitive development once the pandemic is over.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here