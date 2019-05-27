English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Children Face Highest Biting Risk from Pit Bulls
Studies suggest that parents should also avoid dogs with wide and short heads.
Image for representation.
Loading...
If you have kids at home, it is wiser to be careful with the pets. Researchers have found that Pit Bulls and mixed breed dogs have the highest risk of biting and cause the most damage per bite.
Parents should also avoid dogs with wide and short heads, weighing 30-45 kg, suggested the study published in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology.
"The purpose of this study was to evaluate dog bites in children, and we specifically looked at how breed relates to bite frequency and bite severity," said study lead author Garth Essig from Ohio State University in the US.
"Because mixed breed dogs account for a significant portion of bites, and we often didn't know what type of dog was involved in these incidents. We looked at additional factors that may help predict bite tendency when the breed is unknown, like weight and head shape," Essig said.
To assess bite severity, researchers reviewed 15 years of dog-related facial trauma cases and looked at wound size, tissue tearing, bone fractures and other injuries severe enough to warrant consultation by a facial trauma and reconstructive surgeon and created a damage severity scale.
They also performed an extensive literature search from 1970 to the present for dog bite papers that reported breed to determine the relative risk of biting from a certain breed. This was combined with hospital data to determine relative risk of biting and average tissue damage of bite.
"Young children are especially vulnerable to dog bites because they may not notice subtle signs that a dog may bite," said Charles Elmaraghy, Associate Professor at the varsity.
The circumstances that cause a dog to bite vary and may be influenced by breed behaviour tendencies and the behaviour of the victim, parents and dog owner, said the study.
Parents should also avoid dogs with wide and short heads, weighing 30-45 kg, suggested the study published in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology.
"The purpose of this study was to evaluate dog bites in children, and we specifically looked at how breed relates to bite frequency and bite severity," said study lead author Garth Essig from Ohio State University in the US.
"Because mixed breed dogs account for a significant portion of bites, and we often didn't know what type of dog was involved in these incidents. We looked at additional factors that may help predict bite tendency when the breed is unknown, like weight and head shape," Essig said.
To assess bite severity, researchers reviewed 15 years of dog-related facial trauma cases and looked at wound size, tissue tearing, bone fractures and other injuries severe enough to warrant consultation by a facial trauma and reconstructive surgeon and created a damage severity scale.
They also performed an extensive literature search from 1970 to the present for dog bite papers that reported breed to determine the relative risk of biting from a certain breed. This was combined with hospital data to determine relative risk of biting and average tissue damage of bite.
"Young children are especially vulnerable to dog bites because they may not notice subtle signs that a dog may bite," said Charles Elmaraghy, Associate Professor at the varsity.
The circumstances that cause a dog to bite vary and may be influenced by breed behaviour tendencies and the behaviour of the victim, parents and dog owner, said the study.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka at Southampton: SL Look For Early Wickets
- Nitin Gadkari Birthday: All the Development Work In India by Minister for Road Transport and Highways
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Breaking Hearts Online
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results