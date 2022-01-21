'Children May Have Become Superspreaders of Covid Because...': Virologist Dr Sunit Kumar

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has mild symptoms and that’s why it’s hard to identify its infection, Professor Sunit Kumar Singh, Head, Department of Molecular Biology Unit, Banaras Hindu University and a well-known virologist has said. He further said that this is one of the major reasons why children may have turned into super spreaders, causing infection to the ones coming in their contact.

Earlier, the experts claimed that children are less likely to be contacted by the virus, but now there is a risk of them becoming super-spreaders of the disease.

Further speaking to News 18, Professor Sunit Kumar Singh said that the asymptomatic patients are the super spreaders of this new variant of Covid-19. Even if someone is coughing or sneezing, that person is surely infected.”

Dr Sunit Kumar believes that the virus has a lot of mutations as it is symptomatic and asymptomatic. The children who are not showing the symptoms of mild or severe fever are also infected and the virus is still present inside them.

“Children have become super spreaders and we are unable to identify them because no special symptoms are seen in them. The only thing that can be done is that the parents should protect their children.” Dr Sunit Kumar said.

So it is highly recommended for the parents to focus on the health of their children. Parents should prevent sending their children to public places and make sure they wear masks whenever they go out.

