Children of Strict Mums Grow Up to be Alcoholics in Later Life, Says Study
In a new study published in Addictive Behavior Reports, researchers have claimed that children of strict, perfectionist mums may grow up to have alcohol problems in later life.
In a new study published in Addictive Behavior Reports, researchers have claimed that children of strict, perfectionist mums may grow up to have alcohol problems in later life.
According to researchers, students who were brought up with strict mums, but no dads, were more likely to be a perfectionist, reported a Daily Mail article.
This, in turn, contributed to higher levels of depression, stronger self-medication as well as alcohol abuse.
According to the report, authoritarian parenting is one with strict rules, shaming and punishment, as well as lack of warmth.
The study, conducted by Arizona State University, on 419 20-year-old students was triggered by how the researchers saw their own students behaving.
Speaking to PsyPost, the corresponding author of the study, Dr Julie Patock-Peckham said that she became interested in the topic after observing some talented students develop alcohol use disorders or relapse from alcohol addiction.
She further elaborated that students were obsessed with how others viewed them to an extent that they feared any feedback regarding their writing, and thus seemed to resort to drinking to cope with life issues.
The students were surveyed on how they were raised by their parents with 60 questions which were divided into 30 for each parent.
In a series of questions, the students were asked about the reasons for drinking alcohol, what they felt about alcohol consumption and how much they drank on any given occasion. They were also asked how often they felt a set of 20 depressive symptoms.
The researchers came to the conclusion that youngsters with more authoritarian mums were more likely to have alcohol problems.
They linked it to Perfectionism discrepancy, where the mums' personal high standards were not being met by their performance.
Thus according to the study authors, maternal authoritarianism was linked to exacerbated perfectionism discrepancy, which contributed to depression and drinking.
