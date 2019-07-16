Take the pledge to vote

Children's Art on View at Triveni's Newest Gallery

Triveni Kala Sangam, a major cultural hotspot in the national capital especially known for its terrace cafe, has added its list of galleries, a unique open-air gallery dedicated to children's art.

IANS

Updated:July 16, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Children's Art on View at Triveni's Newest Gallery
Triveni Kala Sangam, a major cultural hotspot in the national capital especially known for its terrace cafe, has added its list of galleries, a unique open-air gallery dedicated to children's art.
The long-corridor gallery is currently showcasing the works of young underprivileged girls from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Protsahan, who painted on the themes 'My City' and 'Rains'.

"It's Delhi's first and only children's art gallery. Spaces to see art by emerging and established artists are many, but this gallery focusses on creativity by the very young, and often underprivileged," Amar Krishnalal Shridharani, son of the late founder of Triveni Kala Sangam, told IANS here.

"The paints and paper are given to these children, and they can keep them after usage in the workshop, so they can sustain doing art for some more time," he added.

The artworks are returned after exhibiting.

The workshop, held on Monday by Triveni's art department faculty, is one of its initiatives to promote artists and arts-oriented spaces.

The children's art gallery is a free-to-visit art space. It also hosts art by children who undertake art classes here.

Throughout the year, Triveni hosts exhibitions in its Shridharani and Triveni galleries, along with the Art Heritage Gallery and a fairly new Kaleidoscope Digital Art Gallery.

