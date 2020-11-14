Children’s Day 2020: Five National Award-winning Movies to Watch with Your Kids

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s day to mark the birthday of India’s first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, also known as Chacha Nehru. November 14 is used to be a celebration for children as the schools organise cultural programmes and activities for them.

However, this year there will be no children’s day celebration as the schools have not been opened yet owing to COVID-19 pandemic. But you can arrange a small celebration for your children by watching these 5 national awards winning Hindi films based on kids.

To add a feel of theatre, you can also prepare some snacks like popcorns and chips. Here are the 5 national award-winning films on children that your kids will surely love:

1. The Blue Umbrella: The movie is based on a novel by Ruskin Bond and the story revolves around young Binya, from a small village in Himachal Pradesh who gets a blue umbrella from Japanese tourists and become popular in the village. However, that umbrella goes missing and Biniya suspects the tea stall owner Nandu Khatri behind the robbery. The character of Biniya is played by Shriya Sharma. The movie teaches that even a villain doesn’t deserve cruelty or judgement in life. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this is a great movie to watch.

2. Chillar Party: The movie is a tale of a group of carefree children who get into politics when a new rule is made to capture all stray dogs and how they decide to oppose it. Chillar Party is an inspirational story of children being independent and fighting for what they believe in.

3. Dhanak: Dhanak movie is based on a wonderful relationship between a brother and sister. The movie revolves around Hetal Gadda as Pari who make a promise to her little brother Chotu (Krrish Chhabria) who is blind that she’ll get his eyesight back before he turns 10. The movie shows that anything which is wished with a true heart is possible.

4. Budhia Singh: The movie is a biography of Budhia Singh – world's youngest marathon runner, who had participated in 48 marathons when he was only five years old. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as a coach and Mayur Patole as young Budhia.

5. Dekh India Circus: Set in the deserts of barren Rajasthan, the storyline showcase the daily trials and tribulations of rural India. The story tells the journey of Kajro played by Tannishtha Chatterjee and Jethu played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui to educate their children Ghumroo and Panni.

Apart from these, you can also watch films like Taare Zameen Par, I am Kalam and Iqbal.