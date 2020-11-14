Children’s Day 2020: Playlist of Evergreen Songs for Kids

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. The day is marked to remember independent India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary. It is said, that the leader was extremely fond of children and was fondly known as Chacha Nehru. Under normal circumstances picnics and fun activities would have been organised by schools to celebrate the day. However, this year such celebrations are not possible due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

In order to make the day special for your child at home you can groove to the beats of these songs or introduce them to these evergreen tracks for children:

Lakdi Ki Kaathi

This is one of the most iconic children’s song. The track is a part of the film titled Masoom and has been sung by Vanita Mishra.

Bum Bum Bole

The song was a part of Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary starrer film Taare Zameen Par. It has been filmed in a classroom set up where kids are happy grooving to the tunes of it. The happy number has been sung by Aamir and Shaan.

Ichak Dana

Sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh, this track from the movie Shri 420 remains a favourite among children till date.

Nanhe Munne Bachche

1953 film Boot Polish’s track is hummed by adults and kids alike. Majority of the 90s kids still would consider this as their go to song whenever they are perhaps feeling low. The track has been voiced by Asha Bhosle and Mohommad Rafi.

Hum Bhi Agar Bachche Hote

Birthdays are the most important occasion in a child’s life. The song is an unforgettable version of happy birthday to you. This track in Door Ki Awaaz was sung by Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey.

Rona Kabhi Nahi Rona

The song subtly teaches children a very important life lesson that is to never lose hope under any circumstance. The song has continued to be a hit number till date.

Re Mama Re Mama Re

Filmed on Shammi Kapoor and Baby Gauri the track became popular for its easy tune and innocent lyrics. Legendary singer has voiced the track for the 1971 film Andaz.

Happy Children's Day 2020.